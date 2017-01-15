MLB players lend a helping hand
Sunday, January 15th, 2017 at 9:49pm
Houston Astro Alex Bregman helps Makoa Mukai, 11, put on a t-shirt during the fifth Throw Cancer a Curve Skills Camp.
Adolphe Pierre-Louis/JOURNAL
Major League Baseball players Blake Swihart and Alex Bregman took part in the Throw Cancer a Curve Skills Camp on Sunday at the Albuquerque Baseball Academy. The camp raised about $9,000 organizers said.
The fundraiser benefitted the Justin Solomon Medical Foundation, the Faith Kuhn Medical Fund and the Martin Romero Scholarship Fund.
