By ABQJournal News Staff
Sunday, January 15th, 2017 at 9:49pm
MLB players lend a helping hand
Houston Astro Alex Bregman helps Makoa Mukai, 11, put on a t-shirt during the fifth Throw Cancer a Curve Skills Camp. Adolphe Pierre-Louis/JOURNAL

Major League Baseball players Blake Swihart and Alex Bregman took part in the  Throw Cancer a Curve Skills Camp on Sunday at the Albuquerque Baseball Academy. The camp raised about $9,000 organizers said.

The fundraiser benefitted the Justin Solomon Medical Foundation, the Faith Kuhn Medical Fund and the Martin Romero Scholarship Fund.

