MLB players lend a helping hand

Major League Baseball players Blake Swihart and Alex Bregman took part in the Throw Cancer a Curve Skills Camp on Sunday at the Albuquerque Baseball Academy. The camp raised about $9,000 organizers said.

The fundraiser benefitted the Justin Solomon Medical Foundation, the Faith Kuhn Medical Fund and the Martin Romero Scholarship Fund.