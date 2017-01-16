Traffic headaches expected as UNM students return from break

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Roughly 25,000 University of New Mexico students will start spring classes Tuesday, which means an influx of vehicle traffic to the already congested university area.

During the break between the fall and spring semester, construction began at the Anderson School of Management, and construction at the Farris Engineering Center remains ongoing. Traffic near the work areas, which are on the southern and northern ends of campus, could be affected, according to UNM.

Melissa Vargas, an administrator in the Provost’s Office, said space is usually limited on campus, but the ongoing construction has reduced available areas even further.

Farris didn’t host many classes, and the office and research spaces were shifted to other buildings. As for Anderson, the school was able to move administrative and faculty offices to the nearby Hokona and Onate Halls during construction.

As part of the remodel, Anderson is also down six classrooms. To make up for that lost space, Anderson will have to find classrooms outside its normal spaces. According to the Provost’s Office and the registrar, that means Anderson will have to rearrange the schedule of some of its classes so they better mesh with the course offerings on the rest of campus.

Meanwhile, construction tied to the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project will be ongoing through the spring semester. Lane closures will vary week to week.

Joanne Griffin, a spokeswoman for the ART project, said the UNM community can sign up for construction alerts at brtabq.com or download the ART app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.