UNM takes it on the chin again, disputes ‘blatantly false’ national reports

For the second week in a row, the University of New Mexico spent a Sunday with its men’s basketball team as a national topic of discussion on national sports websites, television shows and social media.

And, again, it wasn’t casting the program in the best light.

But the story playing at the top of ESPN’s website alleging that UNM assistant coach Terrence Rencher tried to pick a fight with Colorado State University player Emmanuel Omogbo is disputed.

UNM on Sunday broke with direction from the Mountain West Conference to refrain from commenting on the incident.

“While we welcome this review by the MW Office several early reports on the matter are blatantly false and we believe the situation should be corrected immediately,” the UNM athletic department said in an email statement Sunday afternoon.

The statement followed reports that CSU coach Larry Eustachy told ESPN that Rencher was trying to pick a fight and also laughed when told of Omogbo’s parent’s recent tragic death one year ago this week.

The incident happened after Saturday’s 84-71 Lobos win at Colorado State University. Even before the game started, players from both teams engaged in heavy trash talk that continued during the game until a fight nearly broke out, which led to Lobo assistants being ejected for leaving the bench while restraining agitated players.

After the game, Omogbo walked out of a doorway in an area where Lobo coaches were waiting near the team bus. Omogbo said something to Rencher, followed by Rencher replying about taking the loss like a man. A Journal reporter started recording the incident after hearing this exchange.

VIDEO: CSU's Emmanuel Omogbo came outside & started argument w/ UNM coaches, Terrence Rencher in particular. Larry Eustachy pulled hom away. pic.twitter.com/Dq9CbvVOBd — Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) January 14, 2017

On the video, Rencher can be seen and heard saying to the highly emotional Omogbo, “Learn to lose, boy. That’s all.”

But the video also clearly shows the exchange Eustachy is referring to about the player’s parents dying in which his wife, Lana Eustachy, asks the Lobo assistant if he knows what Omogbo went through.

Rencher not only did not laugh, he can be heard saying, “I understand” and “I know what he went through,” followed by something that cannot be deciphered over the yelling of Eustachy, who yelled at Rencher, “Would you grow up, (expletive) head.”

The incident ends with the CSU contingent walking away from the Lobo group, who for the whole incident stood calmly with their hands in their pockets, and Rencher waving goodbye.

The Mountain West asked both schools to refrain from making public comments on the matter during the investigation, but Eustachy made remarks to ESPN.

On Sunday, UNM’s athletic department decided to release a statement to deny “blatantly false” reports about the event. The ESPN article does have one line from Lobos coach Craig Neal saying he doesn’t feel Rencher did anything wrong, but he did not comment further.

Sunday, UNM acting president Chaouki T. Abdallah told the Journal he hadn’t spoken with athletics about the incident.

“Just what I saw in the Journal,” he said. “I haven’t talked with anybody about it so I can’t comment at this stage.”

UNM’s full statement from Sunday reads:

“As an institution, we have been asked not to comment regarding the incidents that happened during and following our game at Colorado State while the Mountain West conducts a review. While we welcome this review by the MW Office several early reports on the matter are blatantly false and we believe the situation should be corrected immediately.

“First, while both Coach Terrence Rencher and Coach Chris Harriman were ejected from the game for leaving the bench, they did so during a stoppage in play. It is clearly seen on video that they were diffusing a potentially volatile situation and making sure the UNM players on the court did not get involved. Secondly, it has been reported by multiple outlets that Coach Rencher laughed when he was asked if he understood the personal tragedy faced by Emmanuel Omogbo in the past year. That is categorically false, and video and eye witness accounts have confirmed the inaccuracy. We believe that the false accusation of such a heartless act needed to be addressed immediately.

“While we are concerned and frustrated by the events of yesterday, the false accusations called for our immediate comment as we await the report from the Conference.

“All further questions should be directed to the Mountain West offices.”

The Mountain West has not released any statement since Saturday night, when it acknowledged the matter was being reviewed.

Neal spoke to media late Saturday when the team arrived in Albuquerque at the Sunport and was asked again by the Journal for comment on the incident.

“I’d love to but I’ve been instructed by the league office to let them handle it,” Neal said. “I think everything that is on the video says the story. If it comes out from the league office and I don’t like it and that’s not what happened, then I’ll make a comment, but right now I’ll let the league handle it.”

Asked about the comment he made to ESPN about believing Rencher did nothing wrong, Neal verified he said that.

The original headline posted on ESPN.com on Saturday afternoon read: “Eustachy: New Mexico assistant coach Terrence Rencher tried to pick fight with Emmanuel Omogbo.”

That original story referenced the Journal video, but did not post it despite reaching out to the reporter and asking for permission to do so. When the video was added to the story later in the evening, it had been trimmed from 1 minute to 44 seconds.

A news alert sent to mobile devices across the world for anyone signed up for breaking news stories on ESPN’s website read, “NCAAM: New Mexico assistant tried to instigate postgame fight with Colorado State player, says Rams coach Larry Eustachy.”

At some point on Sunday afternoon, after UNM issued its statement, ESPN changed the headline of the article to read: “Emmanuel Omogbo, New Mexico assistant have postgame confrontation.”

UNM (10-8 overall, 3-3 MWC) will be back on the road today flying to Boise, Idaho, for a Tuesday night game against Boise State.