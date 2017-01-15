Aggies offer scholarship to Rio Rancho’s Foley

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The state’s best high school running back this past season just might become of the state’s best college running backs.

On Sunday, Rio Rancho senior Josh Foley — the Gatorade Player of the Year who rushed for 2,086 yards and scored 41 overall touchdowns for the Rams — told the Journal he has been offered a scholarship to play for New Mexico State.

“I’m going to go to Las Cruces on an official visit next weekend, and I will probably commit after that,” said Foley, who led the unbeaten Rams to the Class 6A state championship last month. “I’m pretty sure that’s where I want to go and they want a decision sooner rather than later.”

Foley said NMSU coaches visited him late on Saturday night, and he said “I really felt comfortable with them.”

Foley rushed for 34 touchdowns, caught five TDs, and had two defensive scores last fall for the Rams.

On Sunday morning, Clovis running back Micah Gray tweeted out a photo of himself wearing a University of New Mexico jersey. He has apparently accepted a preferred walk-on invite from UNM following a meeting on Saturday that included a handful of top New Mexico players.

Foley, despite his gargantuan numbers for the state’s best team, also was offered preferred walk-on status at UNM — but not a scholarship.

“The Aggies are turning the program around, and showed that with the win against the Lobos last season,” Foley said. “I’m a little disheartened that a local school like that didn’t offer me, but I still get to play them four times. So that’s something I’ll remember for those games.”

Clovis went 8-4 last season. Gray rushed for 1,684 yards and 29 scores for the Wildcats. Foley said he and Gray “are good friends” and “we are pretty even skill wise.”

St. Pius quarterback Drew Ortiz was also at Saturday’s meeting, and said the Lobos had also extended him an offer to join the program as a preferred walk-on. He told the Journal on Sunday that he hadn’t made up his mind yet about where he’ll attend college. He said he has scholarship offers from Eastern New Mexico, Western New Mexico and New Mexico Highlands.

As for Foley, he said he’s anxious to back up Aggies’ running back Larry Rose III, one of the premier backs in the country and probably high NFL draft pick.

“If I go there, I will get to learn a lot playing behind Larry Rose,” Foley said. “That’s another huge advantage of being at New Mexico State.”

Foley said Rhode Island and a number of Division II and junior college schools have also offered scholarships, and he is still talking to coaches at Nevada and Boise State.

“I should know what I’ll do by this time next week.”

Journal Staff Writer James Yodice contributed to this story.