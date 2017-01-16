.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s graduation rate reached an all-time high in 2016 — 71 percent of students earned their cap and gown, up from 63 percent in 2011.

Gov. Susana Martinez announced the record numbers this afternoon during a news conference at the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, alongside Education Secretary Hanna Skandera.

The governor noted that the gradation rate increased for Hispanic, African-American, low-income and disabled students.

“With more students graduating high school than ever before, New Mexico is better preparing our kids to enter the workforce, college and beyond,” Martinez said.

With the legislative session set to begin Tuesday, Martinez made another push for third-grade retention, a policy that holds back third-graders who are not proficient in reading.

Republican legislators have introduced third-grade retention bills for the past six years, but they have never made it into law.

“Ultimately, the best foundation for success is early last on, and that’s why we have to stop promoting our students from grade to grade when they are not able to read,” Martinez said.