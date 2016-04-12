State tourism, Sunport vendor partner on product sales

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Next time you headed through the Albuquerque International Sunport, keep an eye out for certified, home grown, home made New Mexico products.

The New Mexico Tourism Department has partnered with Avila Retail to bring attention to products that are 100 percent made in the Land of Enchantment, officials said in a news release.

Featured products include New Mexico Piñon Coffee, Los Poblanos Historic Inn and Farm, Designs by Erika, and Señor Murphy’s Chocolate. Additional products are expected to be added over time.

The products, all members of the department’s New Mexico True Certified program can be located at three separate outlet in the airport — Greetings from New Mexico, Earth Spirit and the ABQ2GO kiosk, all owned by Avila Retail.

The New Mexico True promotion runs through mid-March and features window displays and kiosks encouraging shoppers to “Buy authentic. Buy local.”

“We know through research that our visitors have an interest in products and experiences unique to the Land of Enchantment,” said Rebecca Latham, cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Tourism Department, said in a statement. “This first of its kind collaboration provides competitive advantage to local products made and manufactured in New Mexico by leveraging the successful New Mexico True brand.”

The state Tourism Department created the New Mexico True campaign as a counter to common misconceptions that New Mexico is a arid, barren desert state with nothing to do.

To learn more about New Mexico True Certified visit NMTourism.org/TrueCertified.

