Security firm expands fight against the bad guys

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Keeping one step ahead of criminals is a never-ending enterprise for the crew at A-Tech Security Inc. in Albuquerque.

To accommodate his growing business, the owner of A-Tech, a detect-and-alert company, is building a corporate headquarters at 4616 Hawkins NE. Rich Rosley, president of the locally owned and family run security system monitoring provider since 1994, said investing in the new space will help the company expand its services to both residential and commercial customers.

“These are not just our customers we’re protecting; they’re our neighbors and friends,” said Rosley.

He said A-Tech, which has outgrown its current location on Anaheim NE, competes with nationwide security companies by offering higher quality installment and security systems. For an extra fee, A-Tech contracts with an armed response team that will go to the client property and meet with law enforcement authorities if there has been a break in.

With police agencies already inundated, the armed response folks, many of them retired police officers, often get there first, Rosley said. A-Tech also contracts with unarmed units to do occasional patrols when customers are away.

A-Tech’s headquarters, a 7,000-square-foot metal building now going up on Hawkins, is wired to the hilt so its dispatch center, which operates around the clock, can keep a watchful eye on thousands of sensors, alarms and video surveillance units. “We’re shooting for an end-of-February opening,” Rosley said of the $1 million investment in land and construction costs. He said the venture is entirely self-funded.

When Rosley founded A-Tech, he said it was important for a business to be listed in the Yellow Pages with an “‘A’ alphabetical advantage.” Now he markets through social media and word of mouth and the business’s rolling fleet of vans makes its logo visible to the community.

Rosley, a working owner who still drives a van and installs systems, said the company employs 10 people and anticipates some new hires this year. It has 2,000 residential and commercial monthly clients in the greater Albuquerque area, plus another 1,000 for “service as needed.” The firm also installs and services access controls and card swipe systems.

“We’re a very customized company,” said Rosley of the firm’s suite of services.”No job is too small.”

While security systems have typically relied on a home phone or other landline to provide an around-the-clock link to the security company, the age of cell phones forced changes in the industry. These days, the comfort of security monitoring is available without the necessity and extra expense of a home phone line, said Rosley. Although wireless monitoring was originally developed to provide a backup in the event of a blackout or other home phone outage, many security companies now offer it as a standalone service.

This is a pretty good time to be in the business of home security. Spending on security systems, private guards, alarms and related products should grow a healthy 7 to 10 percent a year in the U.S. from current levels of about $43 billion, according to the Freedonia Group, a market research firm.