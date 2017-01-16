Skier dies after hitting tree at Breckenridge

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Authorities say a skier died after hitting a tree at Breckenridge Ski Resort last week.

The Summit Daily News (http://bit.ly/2jiaWbH ) reports that 47-year-old Sean Haberthier of Denver was reported missing Thursday evening and was found unresponsive by searchers Friday morning. Summit County coroner Regan Wood says he wasn’t wearing a helmet and died of a severe skull fracture.

Breckenridge vice president John Buhler issued a statement expressing the resort’s sympathy for his family and friends.

It’s the third ski-related death in Colorado this ski season. Last month, 48-year-old Kevin Pitts of Longmont died after hitting a tree at Breckenridge and 40-year-old Kelly Huber of San Antonio, Texas died after falling from a lift that malfunctioned at Ski Granby Ranch.

Nine people died while skiing or snowboarding in the state last season.

