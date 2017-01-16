A river really DOES run through Santa Fe

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

And we thought that this was going to be a dry winter. It started out that way. Then the last few weekends have sent storm fronts through the City Different, dropping mostly rain in the city and snow in the mountains. The best way to get moisture in this city of snow-phobic (or idiotic) drivers.

And there’s even a chance of snow predicted for this coming weekend! Mid-week would be OK, too, though. Chances for weekend exercise have been narrowing recently if you don’t want to get wet or face the dangers of slipping on uncleared sidewalks.

But if you really like the white stuff, you can head up to Ski Santa Fe, which reports 16 inches of new snow from this past weekend storm and the mountain 97 percent open.