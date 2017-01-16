Everything you want to know about the Trump Cabinet confirmation hearings

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Confirmation hearings for President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks and other nominees will come fast and furious starting the second week in January. Here’s your guide to the details, with information on completed hearings at the bottom:

–WHO: Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont.

NOMINATED FOR: Interior secretary

WHEN AND WHERE: 2:15 p.m. Jan. 17; Senate Committee on Energy & Natural Resources (Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room 366)

ARGUMENT FOR: Zinke, an outdoor enthusiast and fifth-generation Montanan, sits on the House Natural Resources Committee. Trump praised his “impressive portfolio on Interior issues ranging from federal mineral leases to tribal affairs to public lands conservation” and noted his experience and “incredible leadership skills” as a Navy SEAL from 1986 to 2008.

ARGUMENT AGAINST: Zinke, who has spent only one term in Congress, has been widely criticized by environmental groups for opposing their agenda on issues ranging from protections for endangered species to coal extraction to gas drilling. He said during a 2014 debate that climate change is “not a hoax, but it’s not proven science either.”

–WHO: Betsy DeVos

NOMINATED FOR: Education secretary

WHEN AND WHERE: 5 p.m. Jan. 17; Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room 430)

ARGUMENT FOR: To supporters of school voucher programs, DeVos is a champion. A billionaire conservative activist, she has spent millions on programs to expand them around the country. Trump called her a “brilliant and passionate education advocate.”

ARGUMENT AGAINST: DeVos has no professional experience in schools and no traditional experience in education policy. Detractors say her views pose an unprecedented threat to the public school system as a civic institution.

–WHO: Wilbur Ross

NOMINATED FOR: Commerce secretary

WHEN AND WHERE: 10 a.m. Jan. 18; Senate Commerce Committee (Russell Senate Office Building, Room G50)

ARGUMENT FOR: Trump praised Ross, a billionaire investor who made his fortune restructuring distressed companies, as a “champion of American manufacturing” and “one of the greatest negotiators I have ever met.” Supporters hope his experience as a turnaround specialist will boost jobs and reinvigorate troubled U.S. industries.

ARGUMENT AGAINST: Ross’ record of buying and restructuring troubled businesses sometimes involved layoffs and budget cuts. He is a hard-line supporter of renegotiating or withdrawing from free-trade agreements, a stance that puts him in conflict with free-market Republican orthodoxy.

–WHO: South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, R

NOMINATED FOR: Ambassador to the United Nations

WHEN AND WHERE: 10 a.m. Jan. 18, Senate Foreign Relations Committee (Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room 419)

ARGUMENT FOR: A daughter of Indian immigrants and rising Republican star, Haley is a polished communicator with national security views that fit into the Republican mainstream.

ARGUMENT AGAINST: Haley has virtually no experience in foreign policy or international affairs except for leading trade missions on behalf of South Carolina.

–WHO: Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga.

NOMINATED FOR: Health and Human Services secretary

WHEN AND WHERE: 10 a.m. Jan. 18, Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room 430)

ARGUMENT FOR: Price, a third-generation doctor and chairman of the House Budget Committee, is a healthcare policy expert who has proposed his own alternative to Obamacare.

ARGUMENT AGAINST: Critics point to Price’s desire to repeal the Affordable Care Act and overhaul U.S. entitlement programs as a reason not to confirm him. Price’s stock portfolio is also receiving scrutiny amid revelations he bought and sold shares in health care companies that would be affected by legislation he worked on.

–WHO: Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt

NOMINATED FOR: EPA administrator

WHEN AND WHERE: 10 a.m. Jan. 18, Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room 406)

ARGUMENT FOR: Pruitt is an “expert in constitutional law” and “one of the country’s top attorneys general” who has a deep familiarity with federal environmental and energy regulations.

ARGUMENT AGAINST: Pruitt has spent his tenure as attorney general fighting the EPA. Critics point to his philosophical differences with the agency’s mission as reason not to confirm him.

–WHO: Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, R

NOMINATED FOR: Energy secretary

WHEN AND WHERE: 10 a.m. Jan. 19, Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room 366)

ARGUMENT FOR: Perry was the longest serving governor in the history of Texas, a major oil-and-gas state.

ARGUMENT AGAINST: Perry has voiced support for abolishing the Energy department, and environmental groups worry his confirmation would mean rolling back efforts to expand renewable energy. He has also repeatedly questioned scientific findings about climate change.

–WHO: Steven Mnuchin

NOMINATED FOR: Treasury secretary

WHEN AND WHERE: 10 a.m. Jan. 19, Senate Committee on Finance (Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room 215)

–WHO: Andrew Puzder

NOMINATED FOR: Labor secretary

WHEN AND WHERE: Sometime in February; Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions

ARGUMENT FOR: Puzder is chief executive of CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. Trump said he has “created and boosted the careers of thousands of Americans.”

ARGUMENT AGAINST: Detractors point to Puzder’s opposition to the Affordable Care Act, federal rules that would make more workers eligible for overtime pay and substantially raising the minimum wage to argue he should not lead the Labor Department. His ex-wife accused him of beating her – Puzder denies any physical abuse – in their 1986 divorce proceedings. He has also faced criticism for his company’s use of racy and suggestive advertising.

COMPLETED HEARINGS

–WHO: Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala.

NOMINATED FOR: Attorney general

WHEN AND WHERE: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; Senate Judiciary Committee (Russell Senate Office Building, Room 325)

ARGUMENT FOR: Trump has praised Sessions, a longtime adviser and supporter, as a “world-class legal mind.” First elected in 1996, Sessions previously served as a U.S. attorney and attorney general for Alabama. He has earned praise from Democrats who work with him.

ARGUMENT AGAINST: Accusations of racism have dogged Sessions’s career. He was denied a federal judgeship in 1986 after former colleagues testified he used the n-word and said the Ku Klux Klan was “okay” until he realized Klan members smoked marijuana.

–WHO: Retired Marine Gen. John Kelly

NOMINATED FOR: Homeland security secretary

WHEN AND WHERE: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday; Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs (Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room 342)

ARGUMENT FOR: A widely respected and long-serving military officer, Kelly oversaw operations in Central and South America as head of the U.S. Southern Command. Trump praised him as the “right person to spearhead the urgent mission of stopping illegal immigration” and experienced in stopping drug and human trafficking.

ARGUMENT AGAINST: The choice of Kelly further raised questions about Trump’s desire to surround himself with military generals, and Kelly has a blunt manner that can bring him into conflict with other leaders. Detractors have raised concerns about his past comments questioning the Pentagon order opening jobs in combat units to women.

–WHO: Rex Tillerson

NOMINATED FOR: Secretary of state

WHEN AND WHERE: 9:15 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday; Senate Foreign Relations Committee (Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room 106)

ARGUMENT FOR: Trump sees Tillerson, who joined ExxonMobil in 1975 and served as its chief executive, as the “embodiment of the American Dream.” Trump has praised his “tenacity, broad experience and deep understanding of geopolitics.” As a global business leader, Tillerson has experience dealing with heads of state around the world, including in Russia, Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

ARGUMENT AGAINST: Tillerson has no experience in the public sector, received the Order of Friendship from Russian President Vladimir Putin and brings along potential conflicts of interest from his business career. It’s also unclear whether he supports sanctions implemented against Russia in 2014 over its annexation of Crimea and Moscow’s support for separatists in Ukraine.

–WHO: Elaine Chao

NOMINATED FOR: Transportation secretary

WHEN AND WHERE: 10:15 a.m. Wednesday; Senate Commerce Committee (Russell Senate Office Building, Room G50)

ARGUMENT FOR: Chao previously served as deputy secretary at the Transportation Department and secretary of the Labor Department, giving her expansive insight into the workings of federal bureaucracy. Trump praised her “expertise,” “strong leadership” and personal background as an immigrant.

ARGUMENT AGAINST: The nomination of Chao, a consummate Washington insider married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., defies Trump’s promise to surround himself only with people from outside government.

–WHO: Ben Carson

NOMINATED FOR: Secretary of housing and urban development

WHEN AND WHERE: 10 a.m. Thursday; Senate Banking Committee (Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room 538)

ARGUMENT FOR: Carson started his career as a highly accomplished surgeon before turning his attention to politics. His many fans on the conservative right cite his religious faith and rags-to-riches personal story as factors behind their support. Trump has called Carson “brilliant” and a “tough competitor.”

ARGUMENT AGAINST: Carson has no experience in public policy and no particular expertise in housing issues. He is known for promoting theories that prison makes inmates gay and that the pyramids were originally constructed to store grain.

–WHO: Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis

NOMINATED FOR: Defense secretary

WHEN AND WHERE: 9:30 a.m. Thursday; Senate Armed Services Committee (Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room G50)

ARGUMENT FOR: Mattis is highly experienced, having served more than four decades in the Marine Corps, including as the chief of U.S. Central Command. He is highly respected within the military establishment.

ARGUMENT AGAINST: Mattis is known for making impolitic comments from time to time, such as “It’s fun to shoot some people,” a remark he made during a panel discussion in 2005. To lead the Pentagon, he needs a waiver from Congress bypassing a federal law that disqualifies military personnel who served on active duty in the previous seven years from becoming defense secretary. He is one of several former generals expected to join the top ranks of Trump’s administration, a source of criticism for the president-elect.

–WHO: Rep. Mike Pompeo, R-Kan.

NOMINATED FOR: CIA director

WHEN AND WHERE: 10 a.m. Thursday; Senate Intelligence Committee (Hart Senate Office Building, Room 216)

ARGUMENT FOR: Pompeo, who was elected to the House in 2010, serves on the House Intelligence Committee. A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy, he served as an cavalry officer before founding an aerospace company – a varied record that Trump favors. He was praised as “bright and hard-working” by Democratic House colleague Adam Schiff, Calif.

ARGUMENT AGAINST: Pompeo has no meaningful experience in espionage. He is seen as a fierce partisan on issues such as the 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya, and the leaks by Edward Snowden, a tendency some CIA veterans fear could bias his judgment.