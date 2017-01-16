Grad rates up in Santa Fe, statewide

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — Santa Fe Public Schools increased its graduation rate by about four percentage points to 71 percent during the 2015-2016 school year, matching the state average for the first time since the state started using a four-year cohort to measure graduation rates in 2008.

The 71 percent rate was also an all-time high for the state average, which was 69 percent for the 2015 graduating class and as low as 63 percent in 2011.

Despite the boost in students earning caps and gowns, New Mexico kids are well behind their peers in other states. The national rate is 83 percent, and high performers like Iowa and Nebraska are graduating about 90 percent of students.

Gov. Susana Martinez, alongside Education Secretary Hanna Skandera, announced the results at a press conference held at the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce on Monday, the eve of this year’s 60-day legislative session.

The governor also took the opportunity to tout her support for proposed legislation that would hold back third graders who fall short in reading proficiency. Similar third-grade retention bills have been introduced each of the last six years but none have reached the governor’s desk for approval.

“It’s time to end the failed practice of moving our kids from one grade to the next when they simply cannot read,” Martinez said. “We have children who cannot read a sentence, and we are moving them from one grade to the next.”

Graduation rates went up in 48 out of 89 school districts across the state, with Ruidoso, Taos and Carlsbad improving by 10 percentage points or more.

Because of the Martin Luther King Day holiday, school districts statewide were closed. A spokesman for Santa Fe Public Schools reached on his day off said Superintendent Veronica Garcia would be unable to comment until today.

Graduation rates are calculated using a model that factors in the number of students who graduated in four years after entering the ninth grade. For example, students who entered ninth grade during the 2011-2012 school year are the ones who made up this 2016 cohort.

By comparison with the largest school districts in the state, Santa Fe’s graduation rate came out ahead of Albuquerque (66 percent) and Las Cruces (70 percent), but lower than Rio Rancho (84 percent).

Rates for some of the other school districts in northern New Mexico were 83 percent for Los Alamos; 75 percent for Pojoaque Valley Schools; 74 percent in Taos; 70 and 68 percent for West Las Vegas and Las Vegas Schools, respectively; and 64 percent for Española Public Schools.

Santa Fe high schools

According to data released by PED, the graduation rate at Capital Fe High School increased approximately 6 percentage points to 72 percent, while Santa Fe High went up 3 percentage points to 73 percent. Female students at both schools posted graduation rates of 81 percent, 3 percentage points above the state average. The rates for male students was 64 percent at Capital and 65 percent at Santa Fe High, compared with the state average 67 percent for males.

The graduation rate at Academy at Larragoite, an alternative high school, was 51 percent, while the Academy for Technology and the Classics, a college prep charter school within the Santa Fe district, graduated 84 percent of the 2016 cohort.

The governor noted during the press conference that gradation rates increased for Hispanic, African-American, low-income and disabled students statewide. “With more students graduating high school than ever before, New Mexico is better preparing our kids to enter the workforce, college and beyond,” she said.

The graduation rates for economically disadvantaged and disabled students in Santa Fe were 72 and 56 percent, respectively, both about 5 percentage points above the state average. At 71 percent, the graduate rate for Hispanic students in Santa Fe was right at the state average.

Caucasian students in Santa Fe graduated at a 74 percent rate, compared to 76 percent statewide.

Santa Fe’s American Indian students had 76 percent graduation rate, while the state average was 63 percent.

Martinez touted gradation improvement as proof her administration’s educational reforms are bearing fruit. “We raised the bar for the kids, and they have met the bar,” Martinez said.

“Change is hard for some people sometimes, and I understand that,” she said. “I think the special interest groups need to sit back and take a look at what is in the best interest for our kids and everything else will fall into place.”

Charles Goodmacher, spokesman for the National Education Association — New Mexico, pushed back against the governor, saying the grad rates increased “despite harrowing working conditions” for school employees.

“Increased graduation rates are good news to be sure, and there is much more to be done to ensure success for all NM students,” he said. “Early assessments and individually targeted supplemental learning help, started early would make state-mandated flunking of third graders an irrelevant question. Reading supports must start in early childhood experiences and continue at every grade until all students achieve their full potential for reading and other learning skills.”