Alabama promotes Locksley

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama has promoted former New Mexico head coach Mike Locksley to a full-time offensive assistant.

Locksley worked as an analyst last season along with new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. Alabama didn’t say Monday what position he would coach.

Alabama coach Nick Saban says Locksley has “an outstanding offensive mind” and is one of the nation’s best recruiters.

Locksley was Maryland’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2012-15, serving as interim head coach for the final six games.

He was New Mexico’s head coach from 2009-11, posting a 2-26 record. He was fired after an 0-4 start to the 2011 season. In 2009, he was suspended for 10 days after an altercation with an assistant coach.

He is also a former Illinois offensive coordinator.

Tackles and tight ends coach Mario Cristobal left Alabama to become Oregon’s offensive coordinator.