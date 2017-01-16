Sports Speak Up! Kudos

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

I READ A LOT of complaints about Lobo Sports in “Speakup”, but I rarely see any Kudos for the GPA that our teams maintain. We’re right up there at the top in the country. Just Sayin’!

— Lobo Granny

I WANT TO THANK Mr. Bregman, Mr. Swihart and the ABQ Baseball Academy for their support of this community. It is easy for an athlete to write a check for charity, but to share you time and knowledge is priceless. I wish you all nothing but the best. I hope this community sees the value you add to this state. Thank you all for what you do.

Felipe J. Mares, PT, DPT, ATC, LAT, CAFS

BOB DAVIE I was in the stadium when you only had 16,000 in the stadium this season and a lifelong lobo fan. I’ve gotten tired of people calling the team the Texas lobos and we don’t recruit enough in state football players, but when I see Micah Gray and Drew Ortiz being asked to walk on along with Josh Foley not offered a scholarship. Well that is the last straw for me I’m joining the group of fans that I despised and will not buy a ticket to lobo football till you’re gone!

— Chet Martinez Albuquerque

AL, AN ASHAMED Alumnus: If you think CSU player Omogbo was acting like a grown up, I hope you didn’t raise any kids. It was he who charged in and threatened a fight, completely out of control and hurling expletives at assistant coach Rencher, who was just standing by the Lobo bus waiting for everyone to finish boarding. Rencher calmly stood his ground. Meanwhile you sound incredibly bitter. I hope you enjoy your newly professed devotion to all Lobo opponents.

— Mike, proud UNM alumnus

THE PLAY BY the Lobo player vs CSU was clean, the Lobo coach Rencher didn’t need to make the situation worse after the game. You’re the adult in the situation coach, don’t stand there arguing with a college kid. Keep your mouth shut and act like an adult & a coach!

— Oscar S.

IN THIS 50TH anniversary of the Pit celebration season, the Lobo men’s basketball team is going to continue to be prominent in the national news one way or another. Joe “The Incredible Hulk” Furstinger’s screen play has set off a firestorm (actually, a foul should have been called on the CSU player). Former Lobo coach Steve Alford could have put it all in perspective for the CSU players by telling them the same thing he once told a BYU player: “What are you going to do about it?” The nationally televised rematch? At the Pit on February 21.

— Retro Lobo

MAYOR RICHARD BERRY may have finally found his calling by winning the Gridiron Challenge!

— Titan

JERRY JONES: dry your tears, dream on. Once again, your team is ONE AND DONE.

— MHD