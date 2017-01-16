Martin Luther King Jr. Day in New Mexico
Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 at 12:02am
Christine Johnson, treasurer of the Santa Fe branch of the NAACP, leads in the singing of "We Shall Overcome" during Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations in the state Capitol Rotunda in Santa Fe on Monday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........
The eight Martin Luther King Jr. 2017 Scholarship recipients are, from left: Tyesha E. Weathers, Rio Rancho High School; Luc-Andre Pierre-Louis, Albuquerque High; Michaela Talbert, V. Sue Cleveland High; Niara Johnson, Cibola High; Victoria Gabrielle Rodges, V. Sue Cleveland High; Donte Malik Harris, Manzano High; Emilee McCollough, V. Sue Cleveland High; and Andrew M. Germain, Volcano Vista High. (Greg Sorber/Albuquerque Journal)
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Eight Albuquerque area high school students each received $1,000 scholarships during the 21st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Commemorative Breakfast held at the Marriott Pyramid North Hotel. The program included musical performances by the Voices of Joy Choir and an address by Clement W. Fugh, 131st Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church.
MLK Day celebrations were held around the state Monday, including a midday program in the state Capitol Rotunda in Santa Fe featuring keynote speaker Natasha Howard, a professor of African Studies at the University of New Mexico.
Share