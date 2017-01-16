Martin Luther King Jr. Day in New Mexico

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Eight Albuquerque area high school students each received $1,000 scholarships during the 21st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Commemorative Breakfast held at the Marriott Pyramid North Hotel. The program included musical performances by the Voices of Joy Choir and an address by Clement W. Fugh, 131st Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church.

MLK Day celebrations were held around the state Monday, including a midday program in the state Capitol Rotunda in Santa Fe featuring keynote speaker Natasha Howard, a professor of African Studies at the University of New Mexico.