SANTA FE — A 60-day legislative session that’s expected to be dominated by persistent budget woes will get underway today at the state Capitol with a flurry of activity, including the election of a new Speaker of the House.

The legislative session officially begins at noon, and recently-elected lawmakers will take the oath of office shortly thereafter.

Then, in her State of the State Address, Gov. Susana Martinez is expected to urge lawmakers not to raise taxes to fix the state’s budget challenges and to keep funding levels intact for education and economic development initiatives.

In a speech last week to Albuquerque business leaders, she called tax hikes the “easy way out” to address a $69 million budget deficit for the current fiscal year and more budget challenges for the year starting in July.

Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, a potential gubernatorial candidate in 2018, will give the official Democratic response to the governor’s speech.

Democrats won back control of the state House in the November elections and also expanded their majority in the Senate. They will enter the legislative session with a 38-32 majority in the House and a 26-16 advantage over Republicans in the Senate.

Rep. Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, is in line to be the new House speaker, after being nominated to the position by fellow Democrats. But he still must win a full vote on the House floor to officially take over the reins of the House.

There’s also new leadership in the 42-member Senate, as Sen. Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, is the new Senate Democratic floor leader. He replaces Michael Sanchez of Belen, who was defeated in the election by Republican Greg Baca.

