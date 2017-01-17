A top NATO general echoes Trump, calling aspects of alliance ‘obsolete’

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

BRUSSELS – A top NATO general said Tuesday that aspects of the alliance were “obsolete,” echoing President-elect Donald Trump’s language and saying that the Western military alliance needs to adapt for a changing world.

The admission was a first sign of how NATO may try to pitch itself to the most skeptical U.S. president in the history of the bloc, which was formed as a defensive bulwark against the Soviet Union in the aftermath of World War II. But it appeared unlikely that French General Denis Mercier, the senior NATO commander based in the United States, and Trump believe that the same aspects of NATO are obsolete.

Trump has said he wants the 28-nation defense alliance to focus more on counterterrorism, a shift that NATO leaders say was already underway before Trump’s insurgent candidacy transformed into election victory. He has also left open the question whether he would come to the aid of NATO allies who have not been meeting their defense spending commitments and left open the door to a deal with Russia that would be anathema to most other NATO members.

NATO leaders have been left to struggle with how to present themselves to an incoming president even as U.S. and allied troops fan out across Eastern Europe to provide deterrence to a threat of a Russian invasion.

“When I look at the threats we are facing now, we see that we may have focused too much, until the Ukraine crisis, we may have focused too much on expeditionary operations, especially in Afghanistan, and doing that, NATO has a bit failed to look at the change in the strategic background,” said Mercier, who is the Supreme Allied Commander Transformation of NATO, based in Norfolk, Virginia. His job was previously held by James Mattis, Trump’s nominee for secretary of defense.

“We have some structures that are obsolete,” Mercier told a small group of journalists in Brussels.

But in a sign that his vision of NATO’s future may diverge from Trump’s, he said that the July 2016 summit in which NATO nations committed thousands of troops to Eastern Europe was an example of successful adaptation.

“If there was not obsolescence in many areas of the alliance we would not have decided this adaptation, in fact,” Mercier said.