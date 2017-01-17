20-year-old jaguar, 18-year-old gibbon die at a Tucson zoo

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Reid Park Zoo in Tucson says two of its animals have died.

Zoo officials say a 20-year-old jaguar named Nikita was euthanized last Thursday due to age-related health issues while an 18-year-old white-handed gibbon named Lily died Saturday.

They say Lily and her parents were transferred to the new gibbon habitat late last month.

Zoo staff then noticed she was lethargic and wasn’t eating much.

Lily was returned to her old habitat for several days to see if she would improve before being moved into the zoo’s health center for hands-on care.

Zoo officials say Nikita was a cancer survivor and had been treated for age-related issues for the past five years.

The jaguar recently received three blood transfusions to treat chronic age-related concerns and also had spinal disease.