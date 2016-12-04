Top Workplaces deadline approaching

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Heads up: The deadline to take part in the Albuquerque Journal’s Top Workplaces survey is fast approaching.

The Journal, Business Outlook and Workplace Dynamics LLP are once again teaming up to conduct the statewide survey. Taking part is an opportunity to take stock of your organization – to find out what you’re doing right when it comes to motivating your employees and where you need to improve.

Here’s how the program works:

To join the survey, an employee, employer or customer needs to nominate their company by Friday through ABQjournal.com/nominate or by calling 505-288-3443.

The organization will receive a call from Workplace Dynamics to explain the survey process.

Employees will be surveyed about the company’s direction, execution and engagement of employees. Workplace Dynamics then determines who makes the list based on those surveys.

The survey has strict protocols. There is no internet voting, no “click as many times as you can,” and participating companies must grant individual access to either all employees or a vast majority for larger businesses.

The results will be published in a special section of the Sunday Journal next spring, and an analysis will be provided to employers.