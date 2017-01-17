Officials investigating evidence from storage locker

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Fremont County sheriff’s detective has been placed on paid administrative leave while state investigators look into the possibility that evidence from a 2006 unsolved murder was found in a storage unit that he rented.

Sheriff Jim Beicker said Monday that Lt. Robert Dodd was placed on routine administrative leave.

Rick Ratzlaff of Canon City told The Pueblo Chieftain (bit.ly/2jvO4aR) that he bought the contents of two storage lockers in December and one contained old uniforms with Dodd’s name badges and several envelopes labeled “evidence.” The evidence included two bloody socks and a bullet casing.

Ratzlaff said the sheriff told him the evidence may be related to the August 2006 shooting death of 17-year-old Candace Hiltz. Hiltz’s mother, Dolores Hintz, told the newspaper she recognized some of the items.

The evidence has been turned over to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

