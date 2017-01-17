Tempe police identify suspect in teacher’s fatal shooting

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

TEMPE, Ariz. — Police in Tempe have identified the man suspected of shooting and killing a 26-year-old high school math teacher.

Detective Lily Duran said Tuesday that 27-year-old Caleb Bartels is armed and dangerous.

Police say the victim was Ryne Zahner, a teacher at Mesa High School. He was shot early Sunday in the backyard of his home and died from his injuries.

Officers had been patrolling the neighborhood when they heard shots fired.

They found the house and spoke with several people who were inside at the time of the shooting. Witnesses say Bartels ran off after the shooting.

Police say the victim and suspect knew each other but have not released a motive.