Man arrested after break-in at Santa Fe medical pot dispensary

By Journal North Staff
Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 at 6:13pm

SANTA FE – The police department says officers chased down and arrested a man early Saturday after he allegedly broke into a medical marijuana dispensary on St. Michael’s Drive.

A report says Jared Rivera, born in 1991, was apprehended after a chase through a nearby residential neighborhood around Fifth and Mann streets. He’s charged with burglary, larceny, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia and other counts.

Jared Rivera

Officers responded to a burglar alarm at the Ultra Health medical pot dispensary about 6:30 a.m. and a man was spotted on the roof. When he was captured, Rivera had several glass pipes with sales tags still on them, a capped syringe, alcohol swabs and other items, according to the police report.

On the roof of the building that houses Ultra Health, officers found a heating unit knocked over, leaving a hole in the roof and several additional items apparently taken from the business, including more pipes, rolling papers, butane canisters and a T-shirt.

Damage to the business was extensive, including a hole in a wall leading to where safes were located, the report states.

Rivera has been booked into the county jail 19 times on various charges since 2009, jail records show.

