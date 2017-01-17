NM House announces new committee chairs

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, announced the makeup of standing House committees today, including new committee chairs.

Several of the new committee chairs held similar responsibilities before Republicans won control of the House in 2014 (Democrats won it back in last fall’s election) while others will be holding the positions for the first time.

Here’s the full list, with committee chairs:

House Appropriations and Finance Committee — Rep. Patricia Lundstron, D-Gallup

Advertisement Continue reading

House Agriculture and Water Resources Committee — Rep. Bealquin “Bill” Gomez, D-La Mesa

House Business and Industry Committee — Rep. Debbie Rodella, D-Espanola

House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee — Rep. Eliseo Alcon, D-Milan

House Education Committee — Rep. Stephanie Garcia Richard, D-Los Alamos

House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee — Rep. Matthew McQueen, D-Galisteo

House Health and Human Services Committee — Rep. Deborah Armstrong, D-Albuquerque

House Judiciary Committee — Rep. Gail Chasey, D-Albuquerque

House Labor and Economic Development Committee — Rep. Bill McCamley, D-Mesilla Park

House Local Government, Elections, Land Grants and Cultural Affairs Committee — Rep. Miguel Garcia, D-Albuquerque

House State Government, Indian and Veterans’ Affairs Committee — Rep. Georgene Louis, D-Albuquerque

House Taxation and Revenue Committee — Rep. Jim Trujillo, D-Santa Fe

House Transportation, Public Works and Capital Improvements Committee — Rep. Roberto “Bobby” Gonzales, D-Taos