NM House announces new committee chairs

Several of the new committee chairs held similar responsibilities before Republicans won control of the House in 2014 (Democrats won it back in last fall’s election) while others will be holding the positions for the first time.
Here’s the full list, with committee chairs:
House Appropriations and Finance Committee — Rep. Patricia Lundstron, D-Gallup
House Agriculture and Water Resources Committee — Rep. Bealquin “Bill” Gomez, D-La Mesa
House Business and Industry Committee — Rep. Debbie Rodella, D-Espanola
House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee — Rep. Eliseo Alcon, D-Milan
House Education Committee — Rep. Stephanie Garcia Richard, D-Los Alamos
House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee — Rep. Matthew McQueen, D-Galisteo
House Health and Human Services Committee — Rep. Deborah Armstrong, D-Albuquerque
House Judiciary Committee — Rep. Gail Chasey, D-Albuquerque
House Labor and Economic Development Committee — Rep. Bill McCamley, D-Mesilla Park
House Local Government, Elections, Land Grants and Cultural Affairs Committee — Rep. Miguel Garcia, D-Albuquerque
House State Government, Indian and Veterans’ Affairs Committee — Rep. Georgene Louis, D-Albuquerque
House Taxation and Revenue Committee — Rep. Jim Trujillo, D-Santa Fe
House Transportation, Public Works and Capital Improvements Committee — Rep. Roberto “Bobby” Gonzales, D-Taos
