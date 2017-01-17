APD investigates reported stabbing at Central and Wyoming

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer
Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 at 10:11pm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man has died after being stabbed on East Central Tuesday evening, according to a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department.

Spokesman Fred Duran said about 6:30 p.m. officers were called to a reported stabbing on Central and Wyoming. He said a male victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

“Details that lead up to this incident are unknown, and detectives are actively working the investigation to determine what occurred,” Duran said.

He did not identify the victim or give an age.

This is the third fatal violent crime detectives have investigated since Sunday.

