Sports Speak Up! Rencher, Carroll

I JUST WATCHED the local TV news and a couple UNM students said that Lobo assistant coach Terrence Rencher should have received a harsher punishment for his role in the UNM-CSU confrontation. Since when did it become acceptable behavior for a college student to tell an adult “I’d whoop your ass”? Rencher told him not to talk to him like that and Rencher gets a public reprimand from UNM? Just a continuation of the weakening of America.

– JJ

THE HISTORY of the Seahawks magnifies the “boneheaded” play calling by Pete Carroll a few years back. Pete destroyed Southern Cal football and then slithered away to avoid any punishment. You only get a few chances to make history. When bad things happen to Pete it makes me laugh.

– Tom in Tijeras



ed) for winning, and so would I if I was in his shoes. All the preferred walk-ons tweeted their excitement about being a Lobo. This “boycott Lobo football because they don’t give scholarships” is pure nonsense.

– Rudy the attorney

NEW MEXICO IS an entitlement state. Therefore, any high-school student who dons a football uniform is entitled to a scholarship to a state university. That’s how the entitled think.

– R.D.H.