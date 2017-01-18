Fiona Apple releases ‘Tiny Hands,’ a rallying cry for the Women’s March

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Fiona Apple has a message for Donald Trump, and she’s hoping the attendees at the Women’s March on Saturday in Washington, D.C., will help her make it heard.

“We don’t want your tiny hands/anywhere near our underpants,” she drones in her newest song, “‘Tiny Hands’ Women’s March Chant,” a minute-long protest anthem released this week along with composer Michael Whalen. As its title suggests, the song is intended to be a rallying cry for the roughly 200,000 protesters who will descend on downtown Washington the day after Trump’s inauguration. (Apple is currently not on any reported lists of attendees.)

The piece opens by sampling the now-infamous “Access Hollywood” tape — in which Trump was recorded making vulgar comments about groping women without their consent — played over a decidedly Fiona-esque, moody piano melody. Apple’s chant grows louder as a steady drumbeat drives the song toward its crescendo.

It’s not the first time the popular singer-songwriter has taken aim at Trump. In December, she released a pointedly anti-Trump take on the classic Bob Wells and Mel Tormé tune “The Christmas Song” (aka “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire”) and later performed her version — titled “Trump’s Nuts Roasting on an Open Fire” — at a Standing Rock benefit concert in Los Angeles.

“Everybody knows some money and entitlement/Can help to make the season white,” she sang. “Mothers of color with their kids out of sight/Will find it hard to sleep at night.”