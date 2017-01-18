Supreme Court skeptical of government’s withholding disparaging trademarks

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

WASHINGTON – A majority of the Supreme Court seemed highly skeptical Wednesday that the federal government can refuse to register all trademarks that may be disparaging, casting it as the government improperly taking sides in free speech disputes.

Justice Elena Kagan said that a government program that allowed only positive speech and denied negatives speech would be a “fairly classic” case of viewpoint discrimination, in which the government cannot engage.

The court was considering the case of an Asian American band called The Slants, whose founder was denied trademark registration.

The trademark office in 2011 said registering the trademark would violate a part of the 1946 Lanham Trademark Act that prohibits registration of a trademark that “may disparage . . . persons living or dead, institutions, beliefs, or national symbols, or bring them into contempt, or disrepute.”

The office said the name was likely to disparage a significant number of Asian Americans. But founder Simon Tam said the point of the band’s name is just the opposite: an attempt to reclaim a slur and use it “as a badge of pride.”

Tam lost in the first rounds. But then a majority of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the law violates the First Amendment’s guarantee of free speech.

The government may not “penalize private speech merely because it disapproves of the message it conveys,” a majority of the court found.

The outcome of the case will likely impact the legal case of the Washington Redskins, whose trademark registration was revoked in 2014 under the same disparagement clause.

The justices peppered Assistant Solicitor General Malcolm Stewart, representing the government, with tough questions.

Justice Anthony Kennedy wondered why negative or even offensive speech would be eligible for copyright, but a negative message could not be registered as a trademark.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ventured that a band called “Slants Are Superior” would receive trademark registration because it was not disparaging, while “The Slants” would be denied.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Stephen Breyer wondered how rejecting negative trademarks advanced the goals of the government program, which is to aid consumers in identifying specific commercial interests.

They did not seem satisfied with Stewart’s argument that the band can be called whatever Tam wanted, and that its music could receive a copyright, but that the First Amendment does not force the government to register trademarks that are offensive.

Even “the vilest racial epithets” would have to be approved by the government trademark office under the arguments the band advanced, Stewart said.

But the justices also appeared to be left cold by the absolutist arguments of Tam’s lawyer John Connell.

He seemed to argue the government had almost no leeway at all when presented with almost any proposed trademark name.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor said he went too far.

“No one is stopping your client from calling themselves The Slants,” said Sotomayor, adding “you are asking the government to endorse your name.”

Kagan, who had toughly questioned Stewart, said Connell did not seem to differentiate between a government program such as trademark registration and prohibited government restraints on free speech.

“Some aspects seem like government speech as well,” she said, referring to the trademark process, because the trademark is printed in the federal register and sent to foreign countries.

The justices were also concerned Connell seemed not to believe the trademark office could deny registrations that denigrated an individual or a competitor’s product.

Breyer asked about a hypothetical “Joe Jones is a jerk” registration; Sotomayor wondered about a trademark “Trump is a thief,” adding she was talking about before he was a public official.

The comments seemed to indicate the court was not ready to discard the entire trademark examination process.

The Redskins filed an amicus brief supporting The Slants.

The team’s trademark registration was canceled in 2014 after decades of use. The team asked a district judge in Virginia to overturn the cancellation and was refused. The case is now in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit in Richmond, pending the Supreme Court’s decision in The Slants case.

Registration of a trademark provides a nationwide defense against others who would try to use it. But the Justice Department said it is up to the government to decide whether to provide that protection.

The team has listed a long list of crude and offensive names that have received trademark protection.