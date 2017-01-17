Two new committee chairs on tap for Senate

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — The New Mexico Senate signed off on changes to its committee makeup today, which include two new committee chairs.

Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, is the new chairman of the Senate Conservation Committee, a post previously held by new Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe.

Legislators holding leadership positions are generally barred from also holding committee chairmanships.

Meanwhile, Sen. William Soules, D-Las Cruces, will take over as chairman of the Senate Education Committee, as the panel’s previous chairman, Sen. John Sapien, D-Corrales, will slide over to a spot on the influential Senate Finance Committee.

The chairs of the other six Senate standing committees remain unchanged from last year. The House also reshuffled its committee structure and named new chairman yesterday. You can read more about that here.