Heinrich: Trump team may leave top jobs at nuke agency vacant for now

SANTA FE – U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico says President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team has not asked the top officials of the National Nuclear Security Administration, which oversees the country’s national laboratories, to stay on until Trump names his own replacements.

“This will be the first time in NNSA’s 16-year history, through four different administrations, in which there will not be any continuity in leadership during a presidential transition,” Heinrich said in a letter he sent to Trump.

Starting Friday, when Trump becomes president, “unless directed otherwise by the Trump transition team, the country will lack high-ranking officials in charge of critical responsibilities such as overseeing our nation’s nuclear stockpile and managing the strongest military in the world,” said a statement from Heinrich’s office.

Political appointees in the federal government are typically asked to submit resignations when a new president is elected, but incumbents can be asked to remain on the job until the incoming administration chooses replacements.

Last week, there were unsubstantiated reports that Trump planned to leave the NNSA’s two top jobs, now held by administrator Lieutenant General Frank G. Klotz and principal deputy administrator Madelyn Creedon — vacant after Friday’s presidential inauguration. Heinrich, in his letter to Trump, said that as of Tuesday, Klotz and Creedon had not been asked to continue serving.

In New Mexico, the Los Alamos and Sandia national labs are part of the NNSA.

“I urge you to immediately notify and request high-ranking officials who are currently serving their country to continue serving for a limited amount of time until you nominate their successors,” Heinrich wrote.

Heinrich added: “With career civil servants in acting positions, important functions and decisions related to the $12.9 billion budget of the NNSA, nuclear weapons life extension programs, project plans, construction and personnel decisions impacting the workforce of over 25,000 employees will be put on hold pending confirmation of your administration’s nominees by the Senate.”

He also wrote that at the Department of Defense, “only six of 58 presidentially appointed Pentagon officials are known to have been asked to stay in their positions through the transition process.

“The Department of Defense is the largest employer in the world with nearly 1.3 million active duty servicemen and women, 801,000 National Guardsmen, and 742,000 civilians. The Department requires steady leadership to manage a $582.7 billion budget and execute a number of important functions including, but not limited to, personnel benefits and healthcare, the acquisition of major weapon systems, technology development, and nuclear, chemical, and biological defense programs.”

An NNSA spokeswoman referred questions to Trump’s transition team. The Journal has submitted a query to the Trump team via email.

Heinrich’s letter concluded:

“I understand that new administrations, regardless of political party, bring new management and personnel, but the United States faces an increasing number of global threats-to include North Korea, Russia, China, Iran, and terrorist organizations across several continents-and we simply cannot afford to allow national security positions to effectively run on ‘auto-pilot.’ The responsibilities are too important.

“As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee I take the United States Senate’s advise and consent role for national security nominees very seriously, and I look forward to considering each of your future nominations. Until then, it would be in the best interests of our country and our national security to ask those individuals currently appointed to national security positions at the NNSA and the Pentagon to continue serving their country.”