Big-ticket solvency fixes on the move at the Roundhouse

SANTA FE — Key New Mexico budget-writing panels in the House and Senate signed off today on similar $244 million solvency packages that would patch a projected hole in the state’s budget by taking money from government accounts and school districts.

Even after sweeping spending cuts and other budget fixes were enacted last year, the state is still facing a projected $69 million deficit for the current budget year and more belt-tightening for the fiscal year that starts in July.

“We’re in a crisis situation,” said Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, D-Gallup, the House Appropriations and Finance Committee’s chairwoman, during a hearing at the state Capitol. “We need to get our house in order.”

The budget crunch has prompted quick action at the Legislature, as some lawmakers have expressed concern the state could soon be unable to pay for basic services.

Both the House Appropriations and Finance Committee and the Senate Finance Committee approved solvency packages today — the Senate version contains more savings — and the full Senate could act later tonight on the legislation.

If approved, the proposed solvency fix would plug the budget deficit and leave the state with about $160 million in reserves — or about 2.7 percent of state spending.

However, it put lawmakers in the position of having to cast painful votes that could lead to less money going to schools and programs in their districts.

“There are no good choices here — they are all bad choices,” said Rep. Paul Bandy, R-Aztec.

One provision in the solvency plans advancing in both the House and Senate would generate nearly $50 million by essentially reducing by roughly 2 percent the amount of money school districts get through the state’s funding formula.

Other solvency provisions are opposed by Gov. Susana Martinez, putting the Legislature and the governor on a possible collision course just days into the 60-day session.

One area of disagreement involves taking $11.6 million from a state “closing fund” that’s intended to offset the costs of business expansion and relocation.

The fund has been used to help entice Facebook to build a massive data center in Los Lunas, among other projects, but recently had an unspent balance of more than $34 million, according to the Legislative Finance Committee.

During her State of the State Address earlier this week, Martinez urged lawmakers not to take money from the fund as part of a budget-balancing fix and some House Republicans tried unsuccessfully today to squash the proposed funding diversion.