Road inspector in Tucson hit by car and seriously injured

TUCSON, Ariz. — Police say an inspector working in a construction area on Tucson’s south side has been seriously injured after being struck by car.

They say a woman lost control of her car, crashed into a barricade and went off the roadway around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle then struck a road inspector before crashing into a tractor.

Police say the inspector was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The driver wasn’t seriously hurt.

It’s unclear what caused the crash and police still are investigating the incident.

Police didn’t immediately release the name of the injured inspector or the driver.