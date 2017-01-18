Police investigating fatal shooting in SE ABQ apartment complex

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dozens of family, friends and neighbors clustered in small groups outside an apartment near Yale and Avenida Cesar Chavez Wednesday evening after police say a man was shot in the face and died at the scene in the fourth fatal incident investigated by homicide detectives since Sunday.

Officer Daren DeAguero, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department, said officers were dispatched to the Mountain View Apartments on the 1300 block of Columbia SE around 4:40 p.m. after someone called saying a man had possibly been shot.

The man died at the scene, and homicide detectives took over the investigation, DeAguero said.

“Currently no one is in custody,” he said.

DeAguero didn’t say if there were any suspects or identify the victim, but several people who said they knew him said he was in his late teens or early twenties.

Investigators could be seen moving in and out of an apartment on the second story of a building to the south of the entrance.

Neighbors and friends of the victim milled around outside the crime tape that blocked off the parking lot directly in front of the apartments, as family members huddled together crying and hugging and speaking with investigators.

The shooting is the fourth incident homicide detectives have been called to investigate since Sunday.

On Sunday, a man was shot and killed in a Motel 6 on University SE. On Monday, a woman was found dead in a foothills park. And on Tuesday, a man was stabbed to death after a fight at an East Central gas station.

There were 61 murders in Albuquerque last year, a 20-year high.