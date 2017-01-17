.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A woman found dead in a foothills-area park Monday was identified by police Wednesday as Tobi Lynn Stanfill, though they have not released her age.

Officer Fred Duran sent out a brief update on the case via email Wednesday evening.

He said someone walking in the Supper Rock park Monday morning discovered Stanfill face-down and she appeared to be dead. Arriving officers confirmed that.

Detectives launched a homicide investigation, though Duran has not explained what was suspicious about her death or whether she had any visible injuries.

“As the investigation is in its very early stages, her cause of death is still being determined and other details have yet to be confirmed,” he said.

He asked anyone who was in or around the park Sunday evening or early Monday morning to contact police at 843-STOP. He also asked anyone who saw Stanfill in that area to call police.