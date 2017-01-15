.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The man who was shot and killed at the Motel 6 near University and I-40 Sunday is an Albuquerque resident and was found dead in a room, according to police spokesman Fred Duran.

Duran identified the victim Wednesday as 39-year-old Daryl Young.

Officers were called to reports of shots fired at the motel, which sits by the two largest interstates in New Mexico, Sunday morning.

They found Young dead in a motel room, but they apparently don’t know why he was killed.

“The circumstances leading up to his death are unknown at this time,” Duran said. “Violent crimes detectives are urging anyone with information about Young’s death to contact Crime Stoppers.”

Their number is 843-STOP.