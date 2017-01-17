.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A woman found dead in the road on Bell SE near Louisiana last week has been identified by Albuquerque police as 49-year-old Mary Martinez.

Martinez was found with “multiple injuries” and her death is being investigated as a homicide. But police spokesman Fred Duran hasn’t said what detectives believe caused her death or what the injuries to her body were.

A passerby noticed Martinez lying the road around 12:45 a.m. and called police.

“Detectives are hoping anyone who saw Mary or had contact with her in the area of Bell and Louisiana late on the evening of January 10, 2017 or in the early morning hours of January 11, 2017 will call APD,” Duran wrote in an emailed update.

He also asked anyone with general information about Martinez or her death to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.