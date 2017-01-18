New Mexico will be represented at Trump swearing-in

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

WASHINGTON – Lisa Shin is one of Donald Trump’s most ardent New Mexico supporters and even spoke on his behalf from the stage at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland last summer.

But the Los Alamos optometrist didn’t plan on traveling to the president-elect’s inaugural celebration in Washington this weekend, figuring it would be an expensive logistical hassle.

Then, a few weeks ago, a fancy envelope arrived in the mail.

“It was a very special invitation asking for the honor of my presence,” Shin recalled in a Journal interview this week. “I got two tickets to the inauguration, the swearing-in ceremony, the welcome concert, the parade and inaugural ball. I’ve always dreamed of going to an inaugural ball.

“I just couldn’t pass it up – I couldn’t say no,” Shin said. “I’m really, really excited.”

Shin is among hundreds of New Mexicans traveling to Washington for Trump’s inaugural festivities, which include the Republican president-elect’s swearing-in on the steps of the Capitol on Friday morning. The forecast calls for temperatures in the low 50s and a possibility of light rain.

New Mexicans scheduled to attend include Gov. Susana Martinez, Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry, some who served as New Mexico delegates at the Republican National Convention and others who secured tickets through the state’s congressional delegation in Washington.

Meanwhile, about 60 Democratic members of Congress, led by Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, who questioned Trump’s legitimacy as president-elect last week and sparked a caustic rebuke from the president-elect on Twitter, are planning to boycott the inaugural ceremony. No senators are on record as saying they will boycott.

All five members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation – four Democrats and one Republican – are planning to attend.

“I think it’s important to be a witness to the process,” said Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat who is running for governor in 2018. “I take that part of my job really seriously, and I do think the peaceful transition of power and witnessing the process is important.”

Martinez spokesman Michael Lonergan said the governor is “excited and humbled to have the opportunity to represent the people of New Mexico at the 58th presidential inauguration.”

He also said Martinez is “looking forward to hearing more about President-elect Trump’s vision for our country in his inaugural address.”

Not every New Mexican traveling to Washington this week is planning to attend the inauguration. At least 100 state residents – including Democratic Party Chairwoman Debra Haaland – are scheduled to participate in a women’s protest march scheduled for the National Mall on Saturday. Organizers estimate at least 200,000 people from around the country will be there. Lujan Grisham will host a reception for the protesters in her Washington office after the march. Haaland told the Journal that New Mexico Democrats are heading to Washington to “continue to fight for the justice and equality that is the hallmark of the Democratic agenda.”

Rep. Steve Pearce, the delegation’s only Republican, said his office distributed all 175 inaugural tickets allotted to his office and sent overflow requests to other members of the state’s delegation, who were also allotted blocks of tickets.

Pearce, who will host a reception for those picking up tickets at his office today, said Trump supporters are excited about the weekend’s events, but more cautiously optimistic about the work ahead after inaugural weekend.

“We’re pretty excited but the excitement tends to be somewhat restrained because you know how the political process is and how much it can pull good ideas off track,” Pearce said. “But Washington and the entire nation feels like it’s got a little bit of pep in its step right now. There is an excitement that things don’t have to be the way they are now.”

Unlike in recent years, the New Mexico State Society in Washington is not participating in any official inaugural balls. But the social organization is hosting a cocktail reception tonight at the Darlington House, a restaurant in Washington’s Dupont Circle neighborhood.

Ryan Cangiolosi, the newly elected chairman of the Republican Party of New Mexico, also will attend the inauguration. He said he hopes to hear the incoming president vow to make job creation a priority.

“I’m very excited to be a part of it,” he said. “My hope is that a President Trump does work with regard to the regulatory environment we have in this county to help businesses thrive and grow. We need strong job growth in New Mexico.”

Samuel LeDoux, a Santa Fe Republican who served as a delegate to the party’s national convention in July, is also attending the inauguration. He said he hopes the new president offers a message of unity.

“I’d like to hear Trump try to unite the nation,” LeDoux said. “It was a very divisive election, and I think people need to hear a message of unity more than ever.”