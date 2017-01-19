Prep basketball: Mustangs win, but they aren’t happy about it

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

A good high school basketball team can be measured or defined in any number of ways.

That includes being displeased even following a convincing victory.

And that, more or less, was the mood of the West Mesa girls on Wednesday night.

“We’re fortunate to get a win against a good team,” coach Manny Otero said. “They give every team they play fits.”

“They” would be Highland, and, in spurts, the bigger Hornets did, in fact, give West Mesa trouble. But it was never for long enough to create any doubt about the pecking order in District 4-6A.

The Mustangs scored 26 of the game’s first 34 points and beat visiting Highland 65-47 in both team’s league opener.

And yet, the feeling was, West Mesa seemed to have a bitter taste in its mouth, despite being in control the entire way.

“I felt like that we really didn’t play to the best of our ability,” said freshman guard Emily Burk.

A strange sentiment, perhaps, but another indication that the Mustangs (14-1) are plenty serious about these next two months.

More significantly, Wednesday began a stretch for West Mesa in which the Mustangs may not face another serious test until the state tournament. Highland (7-8) is generally regarded as the second-best team in this district, but the Hornets didn’t have the firepower to keep pace.

“Our biggest thing is, we turned the ball over way too much,” said Highland coach Lonnie Neal.

He started a smaller lineup, he said, to try and counterbalance the Mustangs’ speed and agility. But that strategy didn’t pan out as well as Neal had hoped.

There was one brief moment when Highland looked like it might make this a game.

In the opening minute of the third quarter, Esperanza Crespin scored in the post and the Hornets, who had a significant size advantage, trailed 34-25.

Of course, other teams West Mesa has played – notably Hope Christian and Eldorado – also enjoyed that edge, so this was nothing new for the Mustangs.

Highland’s optimism didn’t last long.

Up nine, West Mesa scored the next 12 points in a span of 90 seconds and that was that for the Hornets.

Sophomore guard Esperanza Varoz, who led the Mustangs with 17 points, had a driving layup, a putback and a 3-pointer all in that run. Burk scored off a no-look pass from Maiah Rivas, and Jazmin Cordova had a three-point play.

“We can’t overlook anybody,” Burk said. “Because anybody can have their day.”

Afterward, Otero cited an overall lack of practice time – the result, he said, of a flurry of games in the first half of the month – as part of the problem.

“We defenitely need to get back to the drawing board and work on areas where we were exposed,” he said.

Crespin had 18 points, and Brooklyn Crawford – a 6-footer like Crespin – chipped in with a dozen points for Highland.

– James Yodice

ATRISCO HERITAGE 57, VALLEY 45: At Valley, the Vikings at long last had their home opener, but the visiting Jaguars, with a huge fourth quarter, spoiled the homecoming.

Angelica Talamante had 17 points, Bryza Pizano 16 for Atrisco Heritage in this District 4-6A opener.

Analysia Moya led the Vikings with 16 points.

RIO GRANDE 48, ALBUQUERQUE HIGH 45: At Rio Grande, Tiffany Sanchez led the Ravens with 15 points as they won their District 4-6A opener. Rio Grande coach Martina Holloway was ejected during the contest, and will have to sit out the Ravens’ next game.

DEL NORTE 45, LOS ALAMOS 29: At Del Norte, Alicia Candelaria led the Knights – who enjoyed an 11-point lead at halftime – with 11 points in a District 2-5A opener.

ALBUQUERQUE ACADEMY 38, ESPANOLA VALLEY 34: At the Academy, the Chargers rallied in the second half to beat the Sundevils in a District 2-5A opener. Sophie Long led the Chargers with 11 points, nearly 10 below her season average.

Hoop notes

• Valley’s boys will get their home opener tonight against Albuquerque High in a pivotal 4-6A matchup for the Vikings, who were beaten on Tuesday by Atrisco Heritage. Construction around the Valley gym delayed the home openers for both the girls and boys this season.

Meanwhile, the Jags and West Mesa, who both won their district openers, meet on the Mustangs’ floor tonight.

n Rio Rancho boys coach Wally Salata on Thursday told the Journal that senior guard Clay Patterson will return to the lineup tonight against Volcano Vista. Patterson’s been out six weeks with a kneecap injury he sustained at the Artesia tournament back in early December.

Salata said Patterson’s minutes would be monitored tonight; the Rams also have a huge showdown game at Cleveland on Friday night.

• District 1-6A gets underway tonight for both genders, with Cleveland’s boys at Cibola and Volcano Vista visiting Rio Rancho.

Cibola’s girls are at Cleveland, while the Ram girls are at Volcano Vista.