Football fans feast on Super Bowl appetizers

Lots of people, including kids, love the Super Bowl. They love the excitement, the crazy television ads, the halftime show – and, oh yeah, the football game.

But folks who like pro football will probably love this Sunday even more. That’s because they can watch two National Football League (NFL) championship games.

This year’s fabulous football doubleheader has the Green Bay Packers playing the Atlanta Falcons for the National Football Conference championship. Then the Pittsburgh Steelers square off against the New England Patriots for the American Football Conference crown. The winners go to Super Bowl LI – that’s Roman numerals for 51 – on February 5.

Let’s take a look at the two matchups. They may not have Lady Gaga at halftime, but they should be great games.

Green Bay at Atlanta: Hang on to your chips and dip; this one may be a wild, high-scoring affair.

Atlanta had the top-scoring offense in the NFL this season. Led by quarterback Matt Ryan, star wide receiver Julio Jones and a solid running game, the Falcons scored almost 34 points a game during the regular season. They scorched the rugged Seattle Seahawks defense for 36 points in their first playoff game.

But Green Bay has Aaron Rodgers. The superstar quarterback is a magician with the football who can keep any game close. Rodgers has been red-hot the past two months, leading the Packers to eight straight wins, including a down-to-the-wire, 34-31 playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Falcons edged the Packers, 33-32, during the regular season. Neither team is great at defense, so I expect the Falcons to win again while scoring even more points.

Pittsburgh at New England: When football fans think of the New England Patriots, they naturally think of the team’s four-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, Tom Brady. Even at age 39 – that’s old for a football player – Brady is terrific. During the 2016 regular season, he threw for 28 touchdowns and only two interceptions in 12 games. (Brady was suspended for four games.)

But the Patriots defense is pretty terrific, too. New England had the top-rated defense this season in terms of points scored, surrendering fewer than 16 points per game.

Brady and the New England defense had better be at their best, because Pittsburgh is playing great. The Steelers have won their past nine games, including two playoff wins.

Pittsburgh has the “Killer B’s” on offense. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le’Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown can definitely score some points.

But the Patriots have the “Double B” – Head Coach Bill Belichick. I think the “Double B” will figure out a way to stop the “Killer B’s.”

One Sunday. Two great games. It should be Super.

Bowen writes the sports opinion column for KidsPost. He is the author of 21 sports books for kids, including three about football.