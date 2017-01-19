.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — About 10 years ago, a half dozen church members stood over Orlando-Antonio Carrillo-Jimenez and prayed for him to be delivered from a demon.

His sin — being gay.

It was an attempt to change his sexual orientation, he said, a practice known as “gay conversion therapy.”

Carrillo-Jimenez, who now lives with his husband in the small farming community of La Mesa near Las Cruces, visited the Roundhouse on Thursday to speak in favor of a proposal that would make it illegal to be paid for providing “conversion therapy” to someone under 18 years old. Medical professionals could also face discipline.

“The practice itself is horrific,” Carrillo-Jimenez, 45, said in an interview. “It pretty much takes who you are, and they try to change the very fabric of your being.”

A pair of Albuquerque Democrats — Sen. Jacob Candelaria and Rep. G. Andres Romero — are sponsoring the legislation, which was introduced on Thursday as Senate Bill 121.

“The biggest problem I have with conversion therapy — beyond the damage it does — is that it basically tells young lesbian, gay and transgender kids that something is wrong with them, that they need to be cured,” Candelaria told the Journal. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Candelaria — who in 2012 became the first openly gay man to run for the Legislature — said about a half dozen states have enacted similar legislation.

The American Psychological Association says same-sex attraction is normal and that conversion therapies “are based on a view of homosexuality that has been rejected by all the major mental health professions.”

Carrillo-Jimenez said he survived the conversion attempt — he himself had hoped it would work — largely because he was an adult. But he is particularly fearful of the impact on children who go through it.

“It really leads you to a dark place,” he said.