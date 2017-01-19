Islamic rights groups denounce Texas lawmaker’s survey

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas lawmaker is asking mosque leaders to pledge support for the “safety” of former Muslims in a mailed survey being condemned by Islamic civil rights groups.

A spokesman for the Council on American-Islamic Relations said Thursday that he told mosque leaders to ignore Republican state Rep. Kyle Biedermann. Mustafaa Carroll called on state leaders to rebuke the letter.

Another survey question gauged support of efforts by congressional Republicans to have the U.S. State Department label the Muslim Brotherhood a foreign terrorist organization.

Biedermann said in a statement that the survey was mailed with private money and prepared for an upcoming homeland security conference.

Another Texas lawmaker, Republican Rep. Molly White, sparked outcry in 2015 after instructing Muslims visiting her state Capitol office to declare their allegiance to the U.S.