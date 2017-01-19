.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

MEXICO CITY — Top Mexican drug cartel bosses captured, killed or extradited in recent years:

___

Jan. 19, 2017: World’s most powerful drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is extradited to the United States.

___

Jan. 8, 2016: Mexican marines capture “El Chapo” Guzman for a third time in Los Mochis, Sinaloa.

___

Feb. 27, 2015: Authorities say Servando “La Tuta” Gomez, one of the world’s most-wanted drug lords who once terrorized Michoacan state, is captured by federal police.

___

Feb. 22, 2014: Mexican and U.S. officials capture “El Chapo” Guzman for a second time in the beach resort of Mazatlan.

___

July 15, 2013: Authorities in northern Mexico capture Miguel Angel Trevino Morales, alias “Z-40,” leader of the brutal Zetas cartel.

___

Oct. 7, 2012: Mexican marines kill Heriberto Lazcano Lazcano, alias “El Lazca,” a founder and top leader of the Zetas. His body is later stolen from a funeral home. Trevino Morales takes over the Zetas.

___

Oct. 6, 2012: Mexican marines arrest alleged Zetas regional leader Salvador Alfonso Martinez Escobedo, suspected of involvement in massacres and the killing of U.S. citizen David Hartley in 2010 on Falcon Lake, which straddles the U.S.-Mexico border.

___

Sept. 12, 2012: Mexican marines capture purported top Gulf Cartel leader Jorge Eduardo Costilla Sanchez, alias “El Coss.” U.S. authorities had offered a $5 million reward for his arrest.

__

Dec. 9, 2010: Mexican federal police kill Nazario Moreno Gonzalez, leader of the La Familia Michoacana cartel, during a gunfight in the village of El Alcalde. His body was never recovered, and rumors have persisted that Moreno, known as “the Craziest One,” is still alive.

___

July 29, 2010: Mexican army raids a house in the town of Zapopan and kills Ignacio “Nacho” Coronel, one of the top leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel.

___

Dec. 16, 2009: Mexican marines kill Arturo Beltran Leyva, leader of the Beltran Leyva cartel, in a shootout in Cuernavaca.

___

1993: “El Chapo” Guzman is captured for the first time.