Police recover $100k in stolen items, trying to find rightful owners

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police recovered up to $100,000 in stolen property in recent months and are trying to return it to the rightful owners.

On Thursday, police laid the items out at the Northeast substation in the hopes that people will see photographs of it and claim their items.

Many of them are sentimental, including piles of jewelry. A baby bracelet from 1972 with someone’s name on it. And a zippo lighter from the Vietnam War era.

“That probably belonged to someone’s grandfather,” said officer Simon Drobik, an Albuquerque police spokesman. “That’s the kind of stuff we want to get back to people, because it’s their most cherished memories.”

In total, Drobik estimated the stolen property is valued somewhere between $75,000 and $100,000.

Advertisement Continue reading

One of the high-ticket items was a custom-made bike worth $20,000. Detectives were able to track down its owner via a GPS embedded in the bike’s crankshaft and return the bike to him.

“The guy was basically in tears,” Drobik said.

None of the unclaimed property, which includes kachina dolls and a $5,000 camera, has serial numbers, making it trickier for detectives to track down the rightful owners. In one of the burglaries, thieves stole an entire armoir full of jewelry.

“Only in Albuquerque,” Drobik said. “They don’t just take the jewelry they take the entire armoir.”

At least three people were arrested in connection to the stolen property — Ross Baca, 34, Francis O’Brien, 35, and Kristara Terrazas, 29.