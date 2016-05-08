Rockies announce 22 non-roster invitees to big league camp

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

DENVER – The Colorado Rockies announced on Thursday the list of 22 non-roster invitees to spring training, which could give an early clue to some of the players who will break camp with the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes.

The club announced that Mark Reynolds had agreed to a minor league contracand is one of the 22. If Reynolds earns a roster spot, he likely would be a backup to Ian Desmond, who agreed to a $70 million, five-year contract.

The 33-year-old Reynolds hit a career-best .282 last year with 14 home runs and 53 RBIs. He struck out 112 times in 441 plate appearances, an improvement from when he topped 200 each season from 2008-10.

Reynolds was limited to 32 at-bats after Aug. 11. He broke the hamate bone in his left hand while swinging a bat against Texas, had surgery on Aug. 15, was activated Aug. 31 and broke his left wrist when hit by a pitch from San Diego’s Jose Dominguez on Sept. 18.

Below is the list of non-roster invitees. An asterisk (*) indicates the player was with the Isotopes at some point in 2016.

LH Pitchers (4)

Kyle Freeland*

Sam Howard

Harrison Musgrave*

Jerry Vasto

RH Pitchers (5)

Matt Carasiti*

Ryan Castellani

James Farris

Johendi Jiminian

C.C. Lee

Catchers (4)

Anthony Bemboom

Dom Nunez

Chris Rabago

Jan Vazquez

Outfielders (4)

Noel Cuevas*

Chris Denorfia

Rosell Herrera

Michael Tauchman*

Infielders (5)

Stephen Cardullo*

Daniel Castro

Ryan McMahon

Mark Reynolds

Rafael Ynoa*

Of the 22 total non-roster invites, 17 were in the Rockies organization in 2016. Per the club, the breakdown is as follows:

Catcher Anthony Bemboom was claimed in the Minor League phase of the 2016 Rule 5 draft from the Los Angeles Angels.

Infielder Daniel Castro played parts of two seasons with Atlanta in 2015-16, and was signed to a Minor League contract Nov. 21, 2016.

Outfielder Chris Denorfia, who has played parts of 10 Major League seasons with Cincinnati, Oakland, San Diego, Seattle and Chicago-NL, was signed to a Minor League contract Jan. 13. He played for the AZL Giants and Triple-A Sacramento of the San Francisco Giants organization in 2016, and last played in the Major Leagues in 2015 with Chicago-NL (103 games).

Right-hander James Farris was acquired via trade with the Chicago Cubs Feb. 1 in exchange for right-handed pitcher Eddie Butler. He has played as high as Double-A, making 26 relief appearances at that level in 2016.

Right-hander C.C. Lee was signed to a Minor League contract Dec. 23, 2016, having played in Japan in 2016 and for Cleveland in the Major Leagues in parts of three seasons from 2013-15.

Of the 17 invitees that played in the Rockies organization in 2016, 10 players were originally drafted by Colorado, two were signed as non-drafted international free agents (Herrera, Jiminian), three players were signed as a Minor League free agents (Cardullo, Vazquez, Ynoa), one player was signed as a Major League free agent (Reynolds) and one player was acquired via trade (Cuevas). Carasiti, Cardullo, Reynolds and Ynoa all made appearances at the major league level for the Rockies in 2016.

Castellani (6), Freeland (8) and McMahon (9) are all ranked on Baseball America’s 2017 Colorado Rockies’ list of top prospects.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to have their first workout Feb. 14, with the first full-squad workout scheduled for Feb. 20.