NM Senate committee rejects secrecy bill

SANTA FE — A Senate committee on Thursday unanimously rejected a proposal to keep secret the names of applicants for public jobs in New Mexico.

Opponents of the legislation said transparency in government hiring practices helps build public trust and shine a light on cronyism.

“It’s really hard to go against the need for disclosure,” Sen. Bill O’Neill, D-Albuquerque, said. “I’m sorry that people have to put their name out there, but it goes with the territory.”

The Senate Public Affairs Committee voted 5-0 in favor of tabling the bill. It can still be revived, but tabling a bill is usually a significant setback.

The measure, Senate Bill 93, was sponsored by Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup. He and other supporters of the legislation said disclosing the names of job applicants would keep some people from applying and that New Mexico agencies deserve the best applicant pool.

Nick Estes, a former attorney for the University of New Mexico, told the committee that it made sense to shield names from disclosure “out of a sense of decency.” The press, he said, wants to see the names of applicants so they can “second guess” the hiring decisions.

“Cronyism is not a problem really,” Estes said.

Representatives of New Mexico State University also spoke in favor of the bill. Opponents included the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government and the Albuquerque Journal.

The bill proposed to exempt from disclosure any records revealing the identity of applicants for public employment in New Mexico, except for the name and résumé of the finalist for a job to head a public agency, institution or local government.

“The people of New Mexico deserve more than that,” said Brian Fantl, chief operating officer and senior vice president of the company that publishes the Albuquerque Journal.