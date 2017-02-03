.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bright signs, some of them flashing neon, lure passers-by along historic Route 66 with promises of fast cash if they’re in a bind. Window dressings in strip malls, converted gas stations and other storefronts in New Mexico’s largest city tell would-be customers they won’t have to “pay the max.”

The payday and title loan industry says that despite a negative reputation, small lenders offer one of the few options for low-income residents in New Mexico, where high poverty and unemployment rates are chronic.

“People need the money,” said Charles Horton, a New Mexico native and founder of FastBucks. “We’re licensed, we’re regulated, we’re not out breaking kneecaps and doing anything illegal to do the collections. What I always say is find something better that works and put it into place.”

The industry is once again the target of New Mexico lawmakers, as a pair of bills pending in the House and Senate call for capping interest rates at 36 percent on small loans issued by lenders not federally insured.

Consumer advocates argue that New Mexico wouldn’t be taking a giant leap with the legislation. Some 30 states have already banned auto title loans, and a dozen of them have capped rates at 36 percent or less.

The most recent data from New Mexico regulation and licensing officials show interest rates on title loans can range from an average of 238 percent to more than 450 percent. Installment loans can go much higher.

Short-term, high-interest lending practices have been a target of consumer advocates for decades in New Mexico, but efforts to rein in the business fall flat year after year. Some blame lobbyists; others blame the lack of political will.

Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero, an Albuquerque Democrat sponsoring one of the measures this year, said predatory lending practices have taken on more urgency as state officials look for comprehensive ways to jump-start the sluggish economy while helping working families. She sees the proposed cap as one prong in the state’s fight against poverty.

“They just target the state of New Mexico because we have a vulnerable population — and that’s what we want to stop,” she said. “The bottom line is it’s exploitation.”

Of the more than 23,000 title loans reported in New Mexico in 2015, state figures show about two-thirds were renewed, refinanced or extended. Consumer advocates argue that the current interest rates make it difficult for the loans to be repaid along with the other fees, setting up borrowers for a cycle of debt.

Ona Porter, head of the nonprofit Prosperity Works, said the borrowing is a result of limited-income people trying to fill a gap between monthly expenses and income.

“They have all kinds of very creative ways of making that work, but one bump in the road — a hospital bill, a co-pay they can’t come up with, a blow-out — and the whole house of cards comes down. That’s the point at which they try to fill that gap with one of these loans,” she said.

Porter argued there are numerous laws aimed at consumer protection when it comes to food, toys and drugs. “This is a heinous exception,” she said.

The industry says the proposed cap would force lending stores across the state to close their doors.

“Banks don’t make loans to people for $300 to $400 for a reason,” Horton said. “A two-week or one-month loan for $300 at 36 percent interest, it’s only a couple of dollars, and you can’t afford rent and employees and especially bad debt for a couple of dollars.”

One proposal that has the interest of Horton and lawmakers alike is a new lending option that would allow workers to draw against their paychecks for interest rates that would be based on a percentage of monthly income. It would be billed as an employee benefit but would be administered through a third party. Financial education would come along with such loans.

Porter said Dona Ana County, Las Cruces, Albuquerque, Santa Fe Public Schools and other government employers are considering the program, and advocates are hopeful the state will too.

Surveys indicate that at least 20 percent of public employees use payday, title and other types of installment loans, Porter said.