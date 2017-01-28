Prep football: Rio Grande fires coach Mascareñas

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The hot mess that is Rio Grande High School football continues.

Three months after the Ravens played their last game, head coach Sam Mascareñas was fired, he told the Journal on Friday.

Mascareñas, 42, said his contract was ended during a quick meeting. “The whole meeting lasted not even two minutes,” he said.

He said principal Amanda DeBell and athletic director Pete Pino were in the meeting. Mascareñas said they had two statements for him.

“One was that I did a wonderful job, but they’re going to terminate me,” he said. “The other one was, they said nine parents of players didn’t like the direction of the program and let the principal know their position. That was all that was said.”

What was curious, the coach said, was that the aforementioned nine parents came forward four months ago, last October, threatening to transfer their kids if Mascareñas remained as head coach.

Rio Grande played its final game in early November.

“I figured they made up their mind in October,” he said.

A phone call to DeBell Friday was not returned. Pino also did not return a request for comment.

The Ravens are mired in a 27-game losing streak.

“I really think at this point, the school, the administration, have a different vision than I do,” Mascareñas said.

So the Ravens will set about looking for another coach for a program that has had more coaching turnover than any in the 6A division.

“How can you have any consistency for these kids?” Mascareñas said. “I think we’re sending the wrong message to these young men. Make noise, we’ll do a quick fix … that’s not the way the world works. The only thing I can see is that our administration gave in to pressure.”

LOS LUNAS INTERVIEWS: Los Lunas High School interviewed their five candidates for head football coach on Friday, and district AD Wilson Holland said the school expects to have an announcement by mid to late next week.

Artesia assistant Jeremy Maupin is on the list. Brandon Payne, a University of New Mexico graduate and former Detroit Lion, is on the list. Hatch Valley offensive coordinator A.J. Cisco, son of Jack Cisco who recently retired, made the cut. Michael Felicetti is a graduate of Western New Mexico and spent the last four seasons as defensive coordinator at Hobbs. Jason Aubrey most recently coached at Del City High in Oklahoma.