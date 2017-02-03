Former Aggie player Pope pleads guilty to bank robbery

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

PITTSBURGH — A former New Mexico State men’s basketball player who hoped to play professionally in the NBA or overseas, leaving behind a sometimes-troubled life, pleaded guilty Thursday to robbing a bank last year.

Herb Pope Jr.’s plea before a federal judge in Pittsburgh is perhaps the saddest, most serious chapter in his 28 years.

Pope, who is 6-foot-9, stood a full head taller than his defense attorney, Stephen Misko. Pope pleaded guilty to charges of bank robbery, armed bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during a violent crime for the Feb. 16 heist at Sewickley Savings Bank.

Because he pleaded guilty to brandishing a gun during the heist — which netted slightly more than $3,500 — Pope faces at least seven years in prison tacked onto whatever sentence U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon gives him for the robbery charges. Misko said he expects that to be about 2½ years, meaning Pope may face nearly 10 years in prison, and perhaps more, when he’s sentenced May 19.

Pope’s half brother, Tyler Bridges, 31, has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial for his alleged role in that heist and another four days earlier.

Pope starred a few miles away at Aliquippa Junior-Senior High School and was a Pittsburgh-area sensation, starting on an Amateur Athletic Union team that also featured DeJuan Blair, D.J. Kennedy, Terrelle Pryor and Jon Baldwin. Blair and Kennedy wound up in the NBA, while Pryor and Baldwin went to the NFL.

Pope played only the 2007-08 season at New Mexico State for then-rookie head coach Marvin Menzies after he was recruited amid great fanfare by the previous head coach, Reggie Theus.

But Pope’s NMSU career nearly ended before it started. On March 31, 2007, he was shot four times at a party in Pennsylvania. He was arrested and convicted of drunken driving that December. And his playing debut was delayed until January 2008 while the NCAA Clearinghouse mulled his academic eligibility, then backed down to a legal fight.

Pope matched his Aggie-best scoring total of 20 points in his final game at NMSU, a crushing 107-102 triple-overtime loss to Boise State in the Western Athletic Conference tournament final in Las Cruces.

At that point, it appeared the Aggies seemed to be ready to transition into a Pope-led team. But then he transferred to Seton Hall in New Jersey, where he led the Big East in rebounding in 2010 and eventually graduated in 2013. On Jan. 8, 2011, Pope set a school-record for Big East games with 20 rebounds, which stood alone until it was tied on this past Jan. 22.