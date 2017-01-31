Lobo women are often a gang that can’t shoot straight

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Winning basketball is typically about playing to your strengths, but the 2016-17 University of New Mexico women’s team has been something of an exception.

The Lobos (12-10, 7-4 Mountain West) have managed to win their share of games in coach Mike Bradbury’s first season with a hybrid offense not necessarily suited to the team’s personnel.

Simply put, the Lobos launch a lot of 3-pointers and don’t a make a high percentage.

Going into Saturday’s game at San Jose State (7-14, 4-5), UNM ranks 29th nationally in most 3-pointers attempted at 526, nearly 24 per game. The Lobos rank 304th in 3-point FG percentage at 27.6, and the only regular hitting better than 31 percent (Emily Lines at 43.8) is out for the season with an injury.

It’s something of a quandary for Bradbury, who prefers an up-tempo offense with lots of penetration and 3-point shots. The roster he inherited, however, is not exactly loaded with sharpshooters.

He’s adjusted by working the ball inside to 6-foot-5 post Richelle van der Keijl and 6-3 Jaisa Nunn when possible. But Nunn, like Lines, is now out for the season with a knee injury and opponents are not giving van der Keijl room to breathe.

“Literally putting five (defenders) in the paint is how everyone is playing us,” Bradbury said. “They are not going to let us throw it inside to Richelle or let Cherise (Beynon) drive to the basket. It’s kind of amazing Richelle ever catches the ball, to be honest.”

What is open for the Lobos? That’s right, 3-point shots.

Mountain West opponents have largely dared Lobos other than Beynon to shoot from beyond the arc. Guards Mykiel Burleson, Alex Lapeyrolerie, Jayda Bovero and Laneah Bryan have made them pay at times, but not consistently enough.

In Wednesday’s 61-52 loss to UNLV, those four players were a combined 2-for-21 from 3-point range with Burleson netting the only makes. Lapeyrolerie went 0-for-8 from the arc, while Bovero and Bryan have been slumping for several weeks.

It’s not exactly anything new. UNM shot 27.7 percent from 3-point range last season, when MWC foes ganged up on Khadijah Shumpert inside. The 2015-16 Lobos shot fewer 3s (18 per game) but scored fewer points , 61 per game compared to 68 this season.

Bradbury says help is on the way as his guard-heavy 2017 recruiting class features plenty of 3-point shooters. But for the moment, UNM will likely have to depend on its guard rotation to heat up from long range.

“We’ll look inside and attack the basket when we can,” Bradbury said, “but if teams are going to give us wide-open 3s, we have to take them and we have to hit some. That’s really our only option.”

UNHAPPY MEMORIES: Saturday’s game will be UNM’s lone regular-season meeting with San Jose State this season, and it comes at the sight of a recurring nightmare for Bryan.

The Lobo junior was a central figure in a wild-and-painful 59-58 loss to the Spartans at the Event Center last year. Bryan went 2 of 4 from the foul line in the final 10 seconds to give her team a one-point lead, but missed her last shot with 2.8 seconds left.

The Spartans rebounded, called timeout, and ended up winning on Rianna Byrd’s buzzer-beater after UNM’s Nunn was unable to control a deflected inbounds pass.

“That one definitely stuck with me for a while,” Bryan said. “It was right there for us to win but we didn’t get it done. It was a crazy finish but not a good one.”

UNM gained some payback by beating SJSU in the Mountain West tournament, but Bryan and the Lobos would love to create a better finish Saturday in San Jose.

“San Jose State plays faster than anyone else in the conference,” Bryan said. “It’s kind of fun to play them, but we’ve got to be the ones setting the pace.”

Saturday

Women: UNM at San Jose State

3 p.m., 610 AM

By the numbers

How the Lobos compare among

345 Division I teams:

Rank

FG pct. 38.8 216

FT pct. 61.5 324

3-point pct. 27.6 304

3-point tries 526 29

Through Friday. Source: NCAA