Off two straight losses, Holm is in uncharted waters

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

We’re all human, and we all have off days — and off nights.

Too often, they come without warning beforehand and without explanation afterward.

Holly Holm had one of those nights last July 23, when the Albuquerque MMA fighter lost by unanimous decision to Valentina Shevchenko.

Holm (10-2) is doing everything in her power not to have another such night on Feb. 11, when she faces The Netherlands’ Germaine de Randamie (6-3) for the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight title at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Advertisement Continue reading

“I feel like I’m visualizing the fight well,” Holm said Friday on a teleconference. “I feel like I’m physically ready. I feel like I’m mentally ready.”

If the chance to win her second UFC title belt weren’t motivation enough, there’s those two consecutive losses — first to Miesha Tate, who took Holm’s UFC bantamweight title via fifth-round submission last March, then to Shevchenko.

Never before, whether as a kickboxer, a boxer or an MMA fighter, had Holm lost two in a row.

“I know I’m in a place I’ve never been in my career before, ever,” she said. “… I don’t want another loss, so it’s really been driving me to train very hard. I feel like I train hard all the time, but I do feel very focused and I do feel ready for this fight.”

Even so, she said, “It really, really does come down to the day of the fight.”

Holm long ago stopped trying to analyze what happened in the Shevchenko fight, other than she faced an outstanding fighter and somehow lost focus.

The Tate fight was different, in that Holm had fought well and was two minutes away from victory when Tate scored a takedown and secured the decisive rear naked choke. Chalk it up to the treacherous, high-risk nature of the sport, which is what attracted Holm, a former world champion boxer, to MMA in the first place.

But against Shevchenko, Holm won the first round on all three judges’ cards. Then, strangely tentative, she unanimously lost the next four.

Advertisement Continue reading

“Shevchenko’s a very tough opponent,” she said. “Definitely, she did her job. … I was physically ready. I have no excuses why I didn’t perform. … I just kind of hit a wall.”

What can she do to avoid hitting that wall again in Brooklyn?

“When the fight comes,” she said with a laugh, “I’d better think, ‘Yeah, that second loss was depressing, Holly, snap out of it.’

“Hopefully, that will be all I need.”

During the teleconference, Holm was asked several times her thoughts on the future of Ronda Rousey, from whom Holm took the bantamweight title in November 2015. Will Rousey retire after her own second straight loss, to current champion Amanda Nunes? Should she?

That’s up to Rousey, Holm said. As for her own future, retirement is not on her mind. If she beats de Randamie for the featherweight title, she said, she’d like to return to the bantamweight division and hold the two title belts simultaneously.

“Why not?” she said. “My dad says ‘aim high,’ and that’s what I want to do.”

Yet, she pledged to fight on the 11th as if it’s her last.

Advertisement Continue reading

“Who’s promised another opportunity?” said Holm, 35. “I just really want to make the most of this opportunity.

“I don’t want it to pass me by and not do what I know I’m capable of.”

BRUNSON: Middleweight Derek Brunson (16-4), Holm’s teammate at Albuquerque’s Jackson-Wink MMA, is scheduled to face former champion and UFC legend Anderson Silva (33-8) of Brazil on the Holm-de Randamie card.

Brunson does most of his training in his home state of North Carolina but typically comes to Abuquerque for fine tuning before a fight.

This time, he said on the teleconference, “This fight occurred on short notice, so I didn’t have that much time to prepare. My main focus was to get in front of guys who are good strikers like Anderson.”

Brunson said he consulted with Jackson-Wink coaches Greg Jackson and Mike Winkeljohn about the possibility of coming to Albuquerque, but told them he knew some outstanding kickboxers who train in Atlanta.

“We decided that might be the better option,” he said.

Brunson said Jackson will be in his corner for the Silva fight.

Feb. 11

UFC 208: Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie, Barclay’s Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. TV: Pay-per-View, 8 p.m.