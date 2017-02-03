Lobo men brace for improving San Jose State

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

There are no gimmes on the schedule for the University of New Mexico Lobos.

Following up a road win at San Diego State with a Jan. 4 loss at Utah State, a team tied for seventh in the Mountain West, and a Jan. 10 home loss to UNLV, a team in last place in the league standings, should have proven that.

“We’ve had some of those games where we struggled (against teams we shouldn’t have),” Lobos coach Craig Neal said. “These guys have to understand that they’re a half-game back (of first place in the league standings) and we’ve got to get better. That’s the method to the madness. That’s what I’m telling them. We have to get better and we’ve got to win at home.”

Add that to the reality that the Lobos (14-9, 7-4 MWC) are now down two starters and a top reserve — forward Tim Williams (stress reaction in left foot), guard Dane Kuiper (concussion) and wing Xavier Adams (out for season with torn ACL) — and seeing the much-improved San Jose State Spartans (10-10, 3-6) on the schedule this afternoon in the Pit isn’t quite the relief it has been in the past.

Advertisement Continue reading

“I don’t think they have to be reminded, but we’ve discussed it,” Neal said.

Since joining the 11-team MWC for the 2013-14 season, the Spartans have finished last all three seasons. In two of them they were five games behind the next-to-last team.

But these aren’t those same old Spartans.

SJSU has already passed last year’s win total, is one away from tying their all-time high in league victories and also boasts star power in power forward Brandon Clarke.

The 6-foot-8 sophomore from Phoenix has been the league’s player of the week twice this season, and he leads the league in scoring in Mountain West games (23.3 points per game), shooting (64.7 percent) and blocked shots (2.8), and he sits in the top five in total rebounds (8.8) and offensive rebounds (2.9).

“He’s a good player,” Neal said. “He’s an athletic player. He’s done a great job for them this year. He’s scoring a lot of points.”

Similar to Williams, the Lobos’ star senior, Clarke has done all his offensive damage inside the arc this season, which is unlike most of the better front-court players in the league this season (Nevada’s Cameron Oliver and Colorado State’s Emmanuel Omogbo, for example) who also shoot a lot of 3-pointers.

Clarke has taken just two 3-pointers all season (none since league play began) and has shown versatility in how he’s getting his points.

Advertisement Continue reading

“He’s one of the unique kids because he’s athletic and can score on the block and score going to the basket,” said Neal. “He gives you points in different varieties. He plays hard. I like his game.”

But, not unlike the Lobos, the Spartans are a team desperately looking from game to game for other scoring options.

“Outside of him, they’ve got to try and get points somewhere else,” Neal said.

For the Lobos, that “other” scoring was starting to come consistently from Kuiper until his injury. Wednesday, with a spread-out, four-guard lineup much of the night, it was 7-1 senior center Obij Aget (15 points, 11 rebounds) and 6-5 freshman guard Damien Jefferson (13 points, nine rebounds).

OH, THOSE TURNOVERS: The Lobos have had 33 turnovers and allowed 45 points off turnovers in their past two games (17/20 in a loss at Nevada on Saturday; 16/25 in a win at UNLV on Wednesday).

“A lot of them are pick-6s,” Neal said of their recent turnovers, referring to turnovers that have often led directly to fast-break or transition scoring for opponents.

“It’s not a dead-ball turnover where we threw the ball away or it’s a charge. A lot of them are live-ball turnovers. When you have live-ball turnovers, that leads to transition and we still need to clean up our transition defense, but it’s gotten better.”