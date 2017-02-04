Rio Rancho school vote is Tuesday

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Get out and vote.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the Rio Rancho Public Schools Board of Education election, while early voting ends today.

Two seats are being contested, after challenger Catherine Jabar dropped out of the District 5 race, leaving incumbent Catherine Cullen unopposed.

In the other districts, Wynne Coleman, Margretta Franklin and Natalie Nicotine are running for the District 1 seat (vacated by Don Schlichte); and William Dunn faces incumbent Martha Janssen for her District 3 seat. Terms are for four years each.

(Learn more about the RRPS school board candidates’ backgrounds and their responses to a questionnaire here.)

Additionally, Central New Mexico Community College has an election at the same time for five seats on its board.

But like one of the school board seats, District 3 (Rio Rancho representative) incumbent Thomas Swisstack is unopposed in a bid for a four-year position.

Swisstack, who has served three terms as mayor of Rio Rancho, was appointed last June to complete the term left vacant by Debbi Moore, who has since relocated to Las Cruces.

Swisstack says he has two goals: expanding Rio Rancho’s CNM campus to provide expanded education and support service to the local community; and to see CNM increase outreach to local high school students to expand students’ awareness of all the opportunities it offers to improve their chances for success in life.

“I have long supported CNM because I believe it provides more affordable, flexible and often times, alternative career, technical and academic career paths for all the citizens of New Mexico,” Swisstack said.